Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Reserves Order on Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Seeking Two Additional Legal Meetings With Counsels

The Delhi High Court has reversed its decision on Arvind Kejriwal's request for two extra virtual legal consultations from jail. The plea faced opposition from both prison authorities and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice Neena Bansal Krishna deferred a ruling following arguments presented by all sides' legal representatives. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta represented Arvind Kejriwal during the proceedings.

The jail authorities have already responded to the plea, stating that the current jail regulations do not allow for additional meetings. They argued that changing the format of the meeting from physical to video conferencing would not alter this restriction.

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, who appeared for the ED, submitted that the application is not maintainable as it has become infructuous because the accused is no longer in the ED's custody after getting interim bail from the Supreme Court.

In contrast, Arvind Kejriwal is currently under judicial custody in connection with a CBI case related to the Delhi Excise policy. The ED's counsel argued that all detainees receive equitable treatment in jail, with each being allotted only two legal meetings. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, however, countered these arguments, asserting that there would be no harm in granting Kejriwal two additional legal meetings. Gupta also highlighted that the ED had not objected to similar allowances granted to other accused individuals.