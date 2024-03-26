Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Arrest on March 27

The Delhi High Court is set to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea tomorrow (March 27) regarding his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the excise policy case.

Delhi High Court to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea tomorrow against his arrest by Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals.

Kejriwal has also been accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency. The AAP leader, however, has refuted the accusations levelled against him.

The ED has said that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.

On Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also launched the 'DP Campaign', as announced by Delhi Minister Atishi. As part of this initiative, all leaders and members of the AAP will update their social media profile pictures.

Atishi said that this social media campaign aims to spread the spirit of Arvind Kejriwal and his vision to every household. Atishi urged people to download a photo from IndiaWithKejriwal.com and set it as their profile picture.