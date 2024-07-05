Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to CBI on Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court has recently issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concerning a bail application submitted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in relation to the excise policy case.

Initially, the high court sided with the CBI's argument that Kejriwal should have first approached a city court. However, during the proceedings, the bench chose to evaluate the substance of Kejriwal's direct appeal to the high court. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the CBI on the bail plea and listed it for further hearing on July 17.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that the AAP leader poses no flight risk or terrorist threat, highlighting that the CBI arrested him despite being granted bail in the ED's money laundering case. Advocate DP Singh, representing the CBI, objected to Kejriwal's direct approach to the High Court, arguing that he should have first filed a bail plea before the trial court.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

