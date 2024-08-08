Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict on Bail Pleas of Manish Sisodia on August 9

The Supreme Court is set to announce its verdict on Friday (August 09) regarding AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in connection with the corruption and money laundering cases related to the purported Delhi excise policy scam.

According to the cause list posted on the Supreme Court's website, a bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, who reserved their judgment on Manish Sisodia's bail pleas on August 6, will deliver the verdict tomorrow.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 for his alleged involvement in the purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On Monday, the Supreme Court questioned the Enforcement Directorate on how it differentiates between Cabinet policy decisions and criminal conduct. The Court also asked whether an increase in profit margin alone is sufficient to infer criminal intent in a decision made by an elected government. Raju, however, countered that the central agency's case is not based on the increase in profit alone, noting that several factual events, including meetings, occurred prior to this increase.

