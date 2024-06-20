Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court Reserves Order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Application in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court reserved its order on Thursday regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise scam. Special Judge Niyay Bindu reserved the order following arguments presented by both the accused and the Enforcement Directorate.

Assistant Solicitor General SV Raju opposed Delhi CM's bail plea, arguing that the federal agency possesses documentary evidence proving that funds from the alleged crime were utilized for the hotel expenses of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor during the Goa assembly elections.

On Wednesday, the court extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in the case until July 3. The decision came after he appeared before the court via video conference, as his previous judicial custody had lapsed.

