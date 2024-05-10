Excise Policy Scam: Delhi HC Seeks ED’s Stand on BRS Leader K Kavitha’s Bail Plea

On Friday, the Delhi High Court requested the Enforcement Directorate's response regarding BRS leader K Kavitha's bail application in a money laundering case linked to the purported excise policy scandal.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma has scheduled the next hearing for May 24. Kavitha has contested the trial court's decision on May 6, where her bail plea was rejected in the money laundering case.

Her bail plea was also denied by the trial court in the corruption case filed by the CBI concerning the "scam". The purported scam revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the development and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the CBI and the ED, respectively. The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader when she was already under judicial custody in the ED case.