‘Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025’ begins in Jodhpur, strengthens India-Singapore defence ties

New Delhi, July 27 The 14th edition of the India-Singapore joint military drill, ‘Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025’, commenced on Sunday at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Scheduled to run until August 4, the exercise aims to deepen defence cooperation and enhance operational synergy between the armies of the two countries.

The joint drill will see the participation of India’s Mechanised Infantry Regiment and the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment of the 4 Singapore Armoured Brigade.

This year's exercise is structured as a Table Top Exercise and Computer-Based Wargame, focused on validating mechanised warfare strategies under a United Nations mandate. Colonel Arjun Ganapathi, Commanding Officer of the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, is leading the Indian contingent, while Lieutenant Colonel Khiew Zhi Yoong, Battalion Commander of the 42 Singapore Armoured Regiment, heads the Singaporean side.

The opening ceremony witnessed the presence of senior military officers, including Brigadier Pritam, Commander of 340 (I) Mechanised Brigade, and Colonel Wong Zeng Yu, Commander of the 4 Singapore Armoured Brigade, as chief guests.

A symbolic handing over of the Regimental Flag from the Singaporean to the Indian contingent marked the formal transfer of operational responsibility, showcasing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust between the two nations.

The culmination of the exercise will include an impressive equipment display by the Indian Army, aimed at sharing capabilities and fostering greater tactical understanding. The drill is designed to improve interoperability, facilitate the exchange of best practices, and promote joint mission readiness.

Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025 stands as a testament to the growing strategic alignment between India and Singapore, contributing to peacekeeping capabilities and regional stability. The ongoing cooperation highlights the commitment of both nations to maintaining a robust and responsive defence partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is worth noting here that in the past few years, India and Singapore have strengthened their defence ties. Last year, at the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Singapore counterpart, and both agreed to step up defence cooperation and enhance industry cooperation, including in automation and artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor