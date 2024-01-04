"Exhilarating Experience": PM Modi Tries Snorkeling in Lakshadweep, Shares Pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday to share his experience of his stay in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep. The Prime Minister posted his snorkeling pictures on X and suggested adventure lovers definitely add this spot to their bucket list.

PM Narendra Modi had a snorkeling adventure in Lakshadweep! 🤿 He shared some cool pics of colorful corals and fish and suggested adding this spot to your bucket list if you love adventure. 🏝️🐠



In Images 📸@narendramodi@PMOIndia#Lakshadweep#NarendraModi#Snorkelingpic.twitter.com/NVFyzqdPoc — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 4, 2024

“For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkeling – what an exhilarating experience it was,” the Prime Minister posted on X on Thursday. He further mentioned that, in addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerizing. PM Modi added that the serene environment gave him an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of the 140 crore Indians.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in Lakshadweep. The projects were launched at a program attended by hundreds of people. Among the notable initiatives was the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection, first announced during his Independence Day speech in August 2020 from the Red Fort in New Delhi. During his visit to the Union Territory, he also inaugurated the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination plant at Kadmat, capable of producing 1.5 lakh litres of drinking water daily.