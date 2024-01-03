PM Modi Inaugurates Various Projects Worth Rs 1,156 Crore in Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of various projects worth Rs 1,150 crore in Lakshadweep on Wednesday, January 3. During his visit to the Union Territory, he also inaugurated the Low-Temperature Thermal Desalination plant at Kadmat, capable of producing 1.5 lakh litres of drinking water daily.

The projects were launched at a program attended by hundreds of people. Among the notable initiatives was the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection, first announced during his Independence Day speech in August 2020 from the Red Fort in New Delhi. This initiative aims to address the challenge of slow internet speed on the island, boosting internet speed from 1.7 Gbps to 200 Gbps, according to officials quoted by news agency PTI. Lakshadweep is now connected through a submarine optical fibre cable, signifying a significant advancement in communication infrastructure. Officials told PTI that this development is expected to enhance internet services, telemedicine, e-governance, education, digital banking, and literacy in the islands.

#WATCH | Lakshadweep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes laptops, bicycles, Kisan Cards and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries of several schemes in Kavaratti. pic.twitter.com/uPYyj9YFMq — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

During the program, the Prime Minister distributed laptops, bicycles, Kisan Cards, and Ayushman cards to beneficiaries of various schemes in Kavaratti, the capital city of Lakshadweep. Taking a swipe at the Congress party in a veiled criticism, he stated, "The governments that remained at the Center for decades after independence, their priority was only the development of their political party." He emphasised that far-off states, border areas, or those in the middle of the ocean were neglected. However, in the past ten years, his government has prioritised these regions, laying the foundation for several development projects worth crores. He affirmed that the Central Government's priority is to improve the quality of life for every region and every citizen of India.