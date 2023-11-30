Exit polls indicate tight contest between BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh held assembly elections on November 17 to choose all 230 members of the legislative assembly. The votes are scheduled to be counted, and the results will be declared on December 3. The BJP is facing challenges of anti-incumbency, internal conflicts, and voter fatigue against the state leadership that has been in power for over 17 years. After winning three consecutive elections in 2003, 2008, and 2013, the BJP lost to the Congress in 2018 but returned to power after the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in March 2020.

The poll of polls for Madhya Pradesh predict 116 seats to BJP, 111 to Congress and 3 to Others. Dainik Bhaskar has predicted that the Congress may get 105-120 seats while the BJP may win 95-115. Pollstrat said that the BJP may win 106-116 seats while the Congress could win 111-121 seats. The Jan Ki Baat survey predicts a very close fight in the state, with Congress expected to win 102-125 seats and the BJP 100-123.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize exit poll for Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has a lead over the Congress, with a win of 118-130 seats, while the Congress may win 97-107 seats, with other parties getting 2 seats. TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat, the Congress may secure a win on 111-121 seats, the BJP will give a close fight to the Congress with an expected win on 106-116 seats.