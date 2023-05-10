Exit polls will indicate BJP’s victory in Karnataka: Yediyurappa

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday claimed that the BJP will get a clear majority in the state, a trend which will be indicated by the exit polls later in the evening.He made the remarks to the media after voting in the ongoing Assembly polls along with his family members in Shikaripura town, Shivamogga district. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, who is contesting as the BJP candidate from Shikaripura, accompanied his father to the polling station. “I have travelled all across the state. I also know the pulse of the people from 50 years ago and onn that basis I am stating. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda have travelled in the state widely, we will form the majority government, there is no be any doubt about it,” Yediyurappa stated.

“You will know after the exit poll that BJP is forming the government. The manifesto of opposition parties won’t be a match for the BJP manifesto. The manifesto will be implemented within a week after assuming power. It has also brightened the possibility of victory of the party.”Yediyurappa stated that Vijayendra, who is succeeding him, will work as a force in the constituency and has the support of the people. Also addressing reporters, Vijayendra who is contesting from the Shikaripura seat for the first time, said: “My party workers have done a good job. We will win with a margin of 50,000 votes in the elections. The development works carried out in the constituency by father Yediyurappa are blessings.” Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa and his family offered prayers at the Huchcharaya Swamy temple. The voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. The fate of the candidates will be known on May 13, the day of the counting of votes. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations. A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to vote for the assembly elections.As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.