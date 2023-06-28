Expect Rahul Gandhi to do the same type of vulture politics he is famous for, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his scheduled visit to violence-hit Manipur on June 29-30, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said he expects Rahul to do the same type of vulture politics he is famous for.

Talking to ANI, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "I expect Rahul Gandhi to do the same type of vulture politics he is famous for. He will either go abroad five times in a month and tear down Indian democracy or he will go to where people are suffering and use that as a photo opportunity for his vulture politics."

Minister Chandrasekhar further alleged that Rahul Gandhi is the first person to celebrate if there is any bad news about India.

"The issues in Manipur, the fault line in Manipur, as our government is repeatedly explaining, is something from the past. This is not something that happened recently. Our government, our Home Minister has already spoken on the issue therefore I am not going to speak on this. But for Rahul Gandhi, it is yet another opportunity to do his vulture politics. He is the kind of person when if there is any bad news in India or if there is any bad news about India, he will be the first person who celebrates because it gives him one more opportunity for his vulture politics", Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal earlier informed that Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Manipur on June 29-30.

"He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit", Venugopal said.

The Congress has been scathing attacks against the BJP governments, both at the Centre and in the state of Manipur, over their handling of the violence. The party has already demanded the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Notably, the Assam Rifles have evacuated over 50,000 displaced persons from all communities in the violence-hit Manipur to date and provided them safe passage, shelter, food and medicines.

Earlier on June 24, Home Minister Shah gave an assurance of restoring peace in the state while the opposition parties questioned PM Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the matter at the all-party meeting on the violence in Manipur.

A meeting was also called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders were present in the meeting.

