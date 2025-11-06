Expedite execution of hydropower projects, says HP CM Sukhu

Shimla, Nov 6 While reviewing the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) on Thursday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed to expedite the execution of hydroelectric power projects.

He reviewed the 450 MW Shong Tong Power Project and directed the authorities to ensure its completion by December 2026.

CM Sukhu said more than 60 per cent of the project had already been completed and emphasised the need to accelerate the remaining work.

He also directed that the transmission line be established in parallel to ensure the timely evacuation of the power from this project.

CM Sukhu also discussed the progress of 130 MW Kashang-II and III, 48 MW Chanju-III, 40 MW Renuka Dam and 191 MW Thana Plaun projects and instructed that the timelines for the completion be strictly adhered to.

He stressed on setting up pump storage projects and asked the HPPCL to initiate work on the proposed 1,630 MW Renukaji pump storage project and 270 MW Thana Plaun pump storage project at the earliest.

He said the pump storage projects are useful in supplying electricity during peak hour demand and reducing load on the grid.

The Chief Minister said harnessing green energy remains a key priority for the government, and the HPPCL should expedite the work of ongoing solar power projects. He also instructed the HPPCL to identify new land parcels for setting up new solar power projects.

The Chief Minister also reviewed One MW green hydrogen plant coming up at Nalagarh and directed authorities to complete the project by June 2026.

He directed the HPPCL to adopt professionalism in their functioning, and said that the present government has set the target of making Himachal Pradesh a 'Green Energy' of the country by the next year.

