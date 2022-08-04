Expelled Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thursday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed him to the party. Bishnoi’s wife, Renuka, who was also in the Congress party, too, joined the BJP.

Bishnoi was expelled from the Congress party in June. He turned rebel against his own party since he was not considered for the top post of Congress chief in Haryana. Bishnoi had also cross-voted in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from Haryana resulting in Congress nominee Ajay Maken suffering defeat and clearing way for BJP-Jannayak Janta Party(JJP) backed independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma. The next day, he was expelled from all party positions.

