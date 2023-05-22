Expert shares tips to beat scorching heat in Delhi; urges people to stay hydrated

New Delhi [India], May 22 : After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for parts of Delhi-NCR for Monday following maximum temperature, health experts advised the residents to stay hydrated to battle the blazing heat wave.

With soaring heat, Dr YC Porwal, HOD of Medicine in Safdarjung Hospital, advised the residents to avoid getting out of the house from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

"Do not go in direct sunlight, if very necessary, go out of the house with an umbrella or cover your head properly and keep drinking water," he said.

The doctor further said that due to the heatwave, people may have exertion, heat cramps, heat stroke as well as profuse sweating and unconsciousness.

"My advice is that if you are leaving the house in this scorching heat, then definitely take an umbrella, cover your whole body and especially the head, wear cotton clothes and keep a water bottle with you. Keep consuming substances like maximum water and liquid, so that there is no shortage of water in the body. Also don't use synthetic clothes, drink plenty of water and electrolytes," he added.

The doctor also urged the people to avoid going outside if not required.

"The temperature is rising due to which dryness is increasing. I would suggest people to avoid going outside in the sun. I would especially urge labourers to maintain safety. Problems like heat exertion, heat cramps and heat stroke may create issues. Carry an umbrella and stay hydrated if going out is necessary," Porwal said.

As the summer season peaks in India, mercury simmered above 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi and several other parts of North India.

The highest recorded temperatures in Delhi reached a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, climbed to above 42 degrees on Sunday, and reached 44 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to reports, Chandigarh has been witnessing rising temperatures for the past two days. On Sunday, the temperature exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, and it may do so again on Monday.

Punjab and Haryana are also reeling under the scorching heatwaves with numerous locations recording temperatures as high as 44 degrees. In the next two days, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh may get rain as a result of the Western Disturbance.

In another incidence of the heatwaves, mercury crossed 45 degrees in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Due to the blistering heat, the residents are worried. People are drinking water and juices to cool their bodies amidst the heatstrokes.

With temperatures soaring at 40 degrees Celsius, the demand for sweet and savoury sattu drinks has increased among people in Bihar to beat the heat waves.

In northern states, the temperature is soaring but there is respite due to Western disturbances from time to time. Heat waves affect the Northern states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan generally in the month of May and June.

To minimize the impact during the heatwave and to prevent serious ailment or death because of heat stroke, you can take the following measures:

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m; Drink sufficient water as often as possible, even if not thirsty; Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes; Use protective goggles; Use an umbrella/hat while going out in the sun.

The extreme temperatures and resultant atmospheric conditions adversely affect people living in these regions as they cause physiological stress, sometimes resulting in death, according to National Disaster Management Authority.

The health impacts of heatwaves typically involve dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. The signs and symptoms are as follows: Heat Cramps: Ederna (swelling) and Syncope (Fainting) are generally accompanied by fever below 39 degrees Celcius.

Heatwave conditions can result in physiological strain, which could even be fatal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor