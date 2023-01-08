Experts blame Joshimath disaster to rampant infrastructure development

BY VISHAL GULATI

New Delhi, Jan 8 The appearance of cracks on roads and houses across Joshimath in Uttarakhand is mainly due to the rampant infrastructure development that is happening in a very fragile ecosystem like Himalayas, experts said on Sunday, adding climate change is a force multiplier.

However, a local environmental activist blamed the irreparable damage to several tunnels and hydropower projects in and around Joshimath. Their voices have been blatantly ignored, he added.

Saying Joshimath is a grave reminder that the local authorities are messing up with the environment to an extent that is irreversible, Anjal Prakash, Research Director and Adjunct Associate Professor, Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business and Lead Author for IPCC reports, told climate change is becoming a reality.

"There are two aspects to Joshimath problem first is rampant infrastructure development which is happening in a very fragile ecosystem like Himalayas and this is happening without much of a planning process in a way where we are able to protect the environment and at the same time bringing in basic infrastructure for the millions of people who are inhabitation in those areas.

"Secondly, climate change is a force multiplier. The way climate change is manifesting in some of the hill states is unprecedented. For example, 2021 and 2022 have been years of disaster for Uttarakhand. There have been numerous climate risk events recorded like high rainfall events triggering landslides.

"We have to first understand that these areas are very fragile and small changes or disturbances in the ecosystem will lead to grave disasters, which is what we are witnessing in Joshimath. In fact, this is a particular point in history which should be remembered as what should be done in the Himalayan region."

According to the book 'Central Himalaya' by Heim, Arnold and August Gansser, Joshimath town of Chamoli district is situated on the debris of a landslide.

A few houses had already reported cracks back in 1971, post which a report had suggested few measures that included conservation of the existing trees and plantation of more trees, boulders on which the town is located should be touched and reinforced cement concrete

