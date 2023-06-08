Experts with robot join operation to rescue girl from borewell in MP's Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 : An emergency borewell rescue team with a robot has joined the operation to rescue a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in a field at Mungawali village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The team along with a robot reached here from Gujarat on Thursday morning and they will try to rescue the girl, Shrishti Kushwaha, with the help of a robot.

Expert of the robot team, Mahesh said, "We have scanned the first data of the incident site, and now this data is being processed. Once the process is complete, we will know what is the condition of the child and how we will rescue her. It will be operated from Gujarat."

"We tried our best till midnight with the NDRF team and Army, but could not succeed. The parallel digging process continued throughout the night. The expert team that arrived in the morning is a trained team and they have rescued children in such situations before," Sehore in-charge collector Ashish Tiwari said.

"The team have made good equipment and the preliminary data has been scanned and now the data is being processed on the basis of it, they will decide which technique is required to rescue the girl," he said.

The girl fell into the borewell while playing in the field at around 2 pm on June 6. When the district administration received the information about the incident, they reached along with a team at the spot and started the rescue operation.

The team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) began the rescue operation and later the army also joined the rescue operation on Wednesday after the Chief Minister called them.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday morning said, "Earlier, the girl was stuck at 40 feet but now she has slid to around 100 feet in the borewell due to the vibration in digging another parallel tunnel for the rescue operation. We have called the Army to join the rescue operation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor