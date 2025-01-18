Explainer: How SVAMITVA initiative is proving to be a game-changer for rural India

New Delhi, Jan 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday distributed property cards under SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) yojana across 10 states and two Union Territories.

The scheme’s pilot project kicked off in April 2020 and was subsequently rolled out on the national level in April 2021. In the past few years, the scheme has met with commendable success and is proving to be instrumental in digitising the land records of the farming community and fellow villagers.

The SVAMITVA yojana is transforming rural India by providing accurate property ownership data and also bringing positive changes in the everyday lives of villagers. It has empowered them with clear land ownership, thereby reducing disputes and enabling better opportunities.

Prior to the SVAMITVA initiative, rural households struggled without formal land documentation, leading to uncertainty and disputes.

In just 3.5 years of operation, the resounding success of the scheme is visible from the fact that it has covered nearly 92 per cent of villages.

According to official estimates, the drone survey under the SVAMITVA scheme was completed in 3.17 lakh villages, till December 2024 while 2.19 crore property cards were issued for nearly 1.49 lakh villages.

Drone survey has been completed in the UTs of Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Delhi, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu, and the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

How SVAMITVA turned ‘disputes into solutions’

Earlier, farmers lacked legal titles for their land, making it difficult to secure loans. After SVAMITVA, villagers’ property ownership was secured, offering millions in rural India a sense of stability and clear title. Now, digital ownership records allow villagers to use their land as collateral, unlocking financial freedom and driving investment in agriculture. This is empowering rural communities towards economic growth.

Earlier, land disputes were a common issue in rural India due to unclear ownership and outdated records. After SVAMITVA, the digital property cards have reduced these disputes, providing clarity and security for landowners.

Earlier, local governments struggled with property tax collection due to a lack of accurate records. After SVAMITVA, the digitisation of land records happened and today, the local authorities can now assess property taxes efficiently, boosting revenue for Gram Panchayats and accelerating rural development.

Earlier, women faced barriers in claiming property rights due to traditional practices. After SVAMITVA, women receive legal property ownership documentation, which empowers them economically and promotes gender equality in rural communities.

Earlier, inaccurate land records slowed down infrastructure planning and development. After SVAMITVA, the drone mapping supplemented with digitisation of land records is laying the foundation for smarter Infrastructure planning in the rural sector.

