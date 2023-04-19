Explosion in J-K's Kishtwar, one dead
By ANI | Published: April 19, 2023 02:54 PM 2023-04-19T14:54:35+5:30 2023-04-19T14:55:02+5:30
Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 : In a mysterious explosion, one person died in the Chatroo area ...
Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 19 : In a mysterious explosion, one person died in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, the police said on Wednesday.
The police have reached the spot.
Further details into the incident are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app