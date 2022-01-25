Explosives recovered in J&K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 25 A joint team of Indian Army and J&K Police has recovered commercial grade explosives from Kishtwar district, a statement said on Tuesday.

"A joint team of the security forces including the army and local police has recovered approximately 1.3 kg of commercial grade explosives in general area of Nagar Nala near Dul in district Kishtwar (J&K) on January 24, 2022.

"The recovery included 11 sticks of commercial grade explosives (each weighing 125 gms), one detonator and also the detonating wire," a defence statement said.

