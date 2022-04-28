Extra safety measures in place for Srirangam temple car festival in TN

Chennai, April 28 The Tiruchi district administration officials, police and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department officials are taking extra security measures for the Srirangam temple car festival, to be held on Friday.

This is following the tragedy that took place during the temple car festival at Kalamedu in Tanjavur district on Wednesday leading to the electrocution of 11 people, including three children.

Tiruchi district collector S. Sivarasu, district police officials and HR&CE officials conducted an inspection in the route through which the famed Srirangam temple chariot will pass.

The inspection, was carried out to find out whether any trees or overhead electric wires are in the route of the temple car. The trees that were obstructing the temple car will be destroyed.

Speaking to media persons, S. Sivarasu said, "The inspection is carried out to prevent any untoward incidents in the route of the Temple chariot like that what had happened in Tanjavaur that electrocuted 11 people.

The district collector, Tiruchi, while speaking to said, "I have discussed the issue with the Tiruchi police commissioner G. Karthikeyan and also directed the Tangedco and HR&CE officials to conduct a detailed inspection of the route to prevent any issue like that happened in Tiruchi."

The Tiruchi district police will be deploying 1,000 personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

