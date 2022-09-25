Eye from Sky: Delhi Police scans rooftops of communally sensitive areas by drones

New Delhi, Sep 25 Delhi Police on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of some potentially communal hotspots in north Delhi in a bid to further strengthen the anti-terror mechanism in the national capital, an official said.

"SHO Wazirabad and SHO Burari conducted a roof scanning and cleaning drive of potentially communal hotspots of their respective police station areas today," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north district) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

The police used drones to scan the area and also shared the footage of the rooftops.

He said the aim of this drive was also to check if any incriminating material (stone, bottle, projectile) is found on any roof then it will be cleaned and action on the house owner would have been taken accordingly.

Kalsi further said that Aman Committee members accompanied them and the whole drive was duly videographed.

"This will be the first in the series of such scans planned startegically for a robust micro action plan," he added.

Notably, during the Jahangirpuri communal clashes on April 16 in northwest Delhi, it was reported that some people tried to use the rooftops to pelt stones on the road which probably might have forced the police to keep an eye from the skies to prevent such activities.

