'Face-saving formula': TMC takes dig at BJP over post-poll violence anniversary

With the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observing one year anniversary of post-poll violence in the state, Trinamool Congress claimed that it is the anniversary of their "disaster" and "defeat" and BJP is using it as "face-saving" formula.

Speaking to ANI, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said, "Anniversary of their disaster, defeat...There was EC, central forces. After the 8th phase, there wasn't a single complaint on behalf of the BJP. So, they had been defeated, rejected by the people of Bengal."

"Now, they are going with a face-saving formula and raising their funds for something going on at their party. But why? BJP is the richest party in India. So, they were supposed to help their workers from their party fund. Why are they creating such a nuisance after one year?" he asked.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held a protest march in Kolkata marking one year of post-poll violence in the state. BJP said the agitation will continue till peace prevails in the state and justice is done.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee has reached here on the ladder made by the blood and corpses of the common people. If she thinks that it should be celebrated then she should be congratulated for this."

The BJP's protest comes after Mamata Banerjee-led government decided to celebrate the completion of the first year of its third consecutive term on May 5. Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2 last year.

Speaking on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Bengal visit on Thursday, Ghosh said, "He is the Home Minister of India and West Bengal is a democratic state, So he can come. He will meet his party leaders."

Claiming infighting in Bengal BJP, Ghosh claimed, "We have heard that the Bengal BJP unit has got some instructions from Delhi regarding their infightings for the next 72 hrs (till Amit Shah is in Bengal). They have been told that there should be a ceasefire in the infighting so that Amit Shah should not feel embarrassed because of his own party members. So, 72 hours of ceasefire in Bengal BJP is going on."

He further claimed that Amit Shah should check with the Intelligence Bureau (IB) department before coming to Bengal about how many BJP leaders are left in the Bengal unit to meet him in the 72 hours of his stay.

Reacting to an increase in a repo rate, Ghosh said, "They are not considering the interest of the common people, so their policies are in favor of price hike. The side effects which are happening, all are against the common people, working class, and middle class. They should stop their anti-people policies because this is the failure of the Central government."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend some public programs during his two-day visit to West Bengal beginning on Thursday, officials said. From flagging off a floating boat ambulance to laying of Maitri Museum, the Home Minister is scheduled to attend six public events during his visit to the West Bengal.

The Home Minister will later hold a meeting with the MPs, MLAs and state office-bearers of the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party at 2 pm on Friday at Hotel Westin in Kolkata.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor