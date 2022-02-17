Fact Check: Modi government giving Rs 25,000 per month and job to youth?

In order to provide job opportunities to the youth of the country, the Central Government has focused on the Digital India Mission in India. Apart from that, the central government has also implemented a number of new schemes. Through which the government provides financial assistance to the poor and needy. Similarly, a message is currently going viral on social media, claiming that the government will provide Rs 25,000 per month and jobs to the youth. This message is going viral on social media, let's see what is the truth behind this ....

Many schemes are being run by the government under Digital India. In which the government is providing employment to the youth. The job-giving message is going viral on social media, the central government's PIB has done a fact check.

What is claimed in a viral message?

Claim: Towers are being installed under the Digital India scheme of the Central Government on paying Rs 670. In return, ₹ 25,000/month and a permanent job will be given.

What the PIB said -

PIB Fact Check tweeted on its official Twitter account that the viral message was fake. No towers are being erected under the Digital India scheme. Beware of fake messages like this ...



