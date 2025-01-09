Fadnavis tells officials to focus on completion of infra projects within time limits

Mumbai, Jan 9 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked departments to lay adequate focus on the completion of a slew of infrastructure projects well within the stipulated time limits.

“The main objective of the state government is the overall development of Maharashtra by maintaining a proper balance between infrastructure projects in rural and urban areas of the state. Through this, equal opportunities for development are being created in all parts through the policies of the government, the concerned departments and authorities should speed up the construction of ambitious infrastructure projects in the state,” he added.

Fadnavis on Thursday reviewed the present status of a total of 19 ambitious projects in various sectors like Metro, railway, highways, airports, ports, irrigation, water supply, sanitation and tourism were reviewed in Mumbai and across the state.

These included the Lower Pedi Irrigation Project, Krishna Koyna lift Irrigation Scheme, Virar-Alibagh Multimodal Corridor, BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, Bandra-Versova Sea Link, Thane Circular Metro, Pune Ring Road, Pune Metro-3 and Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

The Chief Minister directed that the projects be completed on time and that transparency be maintained in their implementation primarily by removing the obstacles faced in giving the administrative approvals , fund distribution, land acquisition, supplementary demands and execution processes.

“The development of Vadhvan Port in Palghar district is very important for the growth of the country's maritime trade. There is a need to expedite the necessary permissions and land acquisition process for its construction. This project will be a boost to Maharashtra's industrial and export policy,” he observed.

The entire land for Vadhan Port should be given by March 31 and a consultant should be appointed for Palghar Airport, he said.

The chief minister also directed the concerned departments to take necessary action for the development of the Vadhvan Port to Nashik route and appoint consultants to study the possibilities of setting up a new airport at Vadhvan.

With regard to the expansion of irrigation facilities in Vidarbha and Marathwada, the chief minister instructed that the work orders should be given on Monday for the survey of the Wainganga-Nalganga river linking project and the Lower Pendhi project victims should be given immediate land.

Due to this project, a large area will come under irrigation and water resource management will be more effective.

He further directed that land acquisition for the Wardha-Nanded railway line and Wadsa-Gadchiroli project should be expedited.

Against the backdrop of the growing population of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and considering the increasing water scarcity, the water supply project will be of utmost importance, and the issue of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar water supply scheme ROB should be resolved and the first phase should be started by March 31.

Further, he instructed that the survey of Virar-Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor should be completed next month and the proposal for Mula Mutha River Conservation Area should be submitted immediately. BDD Chawl redevelopment , Worli Transit Building should be made available soon. Mumbai Metro 3 should be completed by July.

According to the Chief Minister, the Pune Ring Road project will be a significant solution to the growing traffic problem in and around Pune city, and it has been decided to expedite its land acquisition process. This project will reduce traffic congestion and save time and fuel.

