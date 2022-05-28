Failing of students could rise this year in UP Board 10th and 12th exam

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to declare the 10th and 12th board exam results 2022 in June most probably in the second week of June. The reports are also stating that the pass percentage of students is likely to dip down. The failing of students could rise this year.

Due to two years of pandemic last year, the students were directly got passed via different methods of checking but this year the exam were held in offline mode and the classes were also not conducted properly, also many students skipped the exams this year due to strict checking.

In 2021, a total of 97.88 percent of students were declared to have passed. While in 2022 and 2019 74.6 percent and 70.02 percent cleared the exam, respectively. To pass the board exam students at least need to take 33 percent marks in each of the subjects as well as overall.