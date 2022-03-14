Fair weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh for next 24 hrs

Srinagar, March 14 Weather remained fair with pleasant sunshine in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday as the Met Department has predicted dry weather to continue for the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain dry and fair in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," a Department official said.

On Monday, Srinagar recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 1.3 and Gulmarg 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 8.8, Leh zero and Kargil minus 5.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

The minimum temperature in Jammu city was 16.2, Katra 15.2, Batote 12.7, Banihal 12.6 and Bhaderwah 8.2.

