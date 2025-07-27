FairPoint: Time to hold MPs accountable for parliamentary disruptions

New Delhi, July 27 It is essential for the Opposition to voice dissent and hold the government accountable, and it is equally crucial for Parliament to function effectively and efficiently to fulfil the well-established, constitutionally set responsibilities. This is what the rule book says -- the manifestation of a true democratic convention.

But when dissent escalates into chaos, disrupts Parliamentary order, and seeks to derail conventions, it's not normal.

The first week of the 2025 Monsoon Session was washed away because of the Opposition's continued vociferous protests on various issues. It is not wrong to protest, but it certainly is not right the way the Opposition has been halting the work.

No productive work could be done, barring a few instances -- such as when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla made a statement on the Kargil Vijay Diwas anniversary, and when Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh administered the oath to actor and MKM chief Kamal Haasan and three DMK members.

The Opposition's protests seem to be driven more by ego than by a genuine desire to address the issues they claim to care about. Their focus has been on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar -- an exercise initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion, alleging that this is a ploy to reduce voters and help the BJP. Even though the ECI has issued statements regarding this, the Opposition is just not ready to listen. Their MPs have been storming the well of the Houses, flashing placards and banners, and preventing fellow MPs from speaking on issues.

On Friday (July 25), for example, when YSRCP's Ayodhya Rami was speaking in the Rajya Sabha, two MPs from the Trinamool Congress, including Sagarika Ghose, disrupted his speech. Both the women MPs could be seen attempting to drown out Reddy's address, even as he continued speaking with visible amusement. While the Trinamool MPs seemed to be overwhelmed by the excitement of the action, it also exposed them.

The din of the opposition MPs was so high that nothing else could be heard. Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, tried hard to reason with the protesting members before ultimately adjourning the House.

In the Lok Sabha, for the whole working week, Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the shouting, non-yielding Opposition members, but in vain. He was repeatedly seen getting visibly annoyed with the flashing of placards in the House. He repeatedly mentioned that sloganeering and display of placards were not in keeping with the dignity of the House.

Placards are not allowed within the Parliament House Complex, including both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. This has been reiterated through advisories issued to MPs.

Seeing his requests and warnings go in vain, Speaker Birla gave a dressing down to the protesting Congress-led Opposition. He pointed to senior Congress MP K.C. Venugopal and asked, "Do you teach them such methods to disrupt the House?"

While expressing concern over the message such behaviour sends to new parliamentarians, he said, "Is this what you're teaching the next generation -- sloganeering, placard-waving, desk-thumping? These weren't the values your party once upheld. The nation is watching how the new MPs are being shaped."

Indeed, the nation is watching. Disruptions have become routine in almost every session. But MPs seem unfazed by their conduct -- especially now, when everything is captured, shared, and judged in real time thanks to widespread Internet connectivity.

A week of no productivity -- can any organisation afford this? The answer is a big no. In today's results-driven environment, why should MPs be allowed to waste an entire week in chaos?

These repeated disruptions mean MPs aren't asking Ministers questions during Question Hour, a key mechanism for holding the government accountable. They also eat into valuable business hours, leaving inadequate time for debating legislation. As a result, crucial bills either get passed without discussion or remain pending. This is neither healthy for democracy nor fair to the electorate.

This surely is not healthy for democracy. The nation is watching, and the examples they set are not encouraging.

Similar scenes happening in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Bihar Assembly, the last for this Nitish government, have also become the subject of ridicule.

The perception that MPs and MLAs are more interested in political theatrics than in solving real issues is only growing stronger. It is high time that accountability for the work done is also set for the MPs and MLAs.

They, too, should have report cards for each session, including both attendance and work done. Except for the legislators, the working class needs to maintain decorum, meet targets and show results. Why not the MPs and MLAs?

