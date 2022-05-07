Fake alert: NEET-PG 2022 exam not postponed, Board issues advisory against fake notification

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued a notice on Saturday alerting the candidates appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2022) exam against fake notices.

A fake notice had been circulated on social media claiming that the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to 9 July. The NBEMS said that the NEET PG exam 2022 will be held on its scheduled date-- 21 May.

"It is reiterated that NBEMS publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on official websites only. Stakeholders are advised to visit the websites for the current and authentic information regarding NBEMS", stated the NBEMS.

"It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS. All NBEMS Notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will direct the user to the said notice of NBEMS website", said NBEMS.

The Board advised the candidates not to be ''allured or misled by any unverified notice" and also asked them to cross verify any information regarding NBEMS through its website.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor