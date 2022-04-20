Fake call centre busted in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 20 Gurugram police busted a fake call centre on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and arrested 11 employees of the alleged call centre.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Sector-40 and cybercrime police stations raided a call centre running in South City Phase-1 and arrested 11 persons, who used to allegedly cheat residents of the US and Canada.

As per the police, they would first install a malware in the victim's phone/computer through pop-ups that also contained a helpline number.

"The victim's calls on this number were got routed through the call centre which would then charge $500-2,000 for removing the malware from the system," the police said.

The police have recovered 14 laptops, 24 mobile phones and Rs 1.13 lakh in cash from their possession.

Gurugram CP, Kala Ramachandran, informed that efforts are underway towards capacity building of the cybercrime wing of the Gurugram police.

"As part of these efforts, we have initiated a process of in-service training of the personnel posted in the cyber police station. Further, to improve the performance of the cyber wing, police personnel with interest and aptitude for cybercrime detection have been identified and interviewed by senior officers. Following a detailed evaluation of their capabilities, they have been posted in the cyber wing of Gurugram police.

"Additionally, Gurugram police are in the process of designing programmes for creating public awareness regarding cyber security and steps to protect themselves from online/mobile scamsters," the Commissioner said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor