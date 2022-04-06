Fake call centre duping credit card users busted in Delhi, 3 held

New Delhi, April 6 Three persons were arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre that used to cheat people on the pretext of increasing the limit of their credit cards, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused cyber fraudsters were identified as Prateek (25), Kuldeep (26) and Sourav (27)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said a complaint was received on March 5 regarding credit card fraud in which the complainant alleged that he was duped of Rs 34,425 on the pretext of increasing the limit of his credit card by a person impersonating himself as a bank employee.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code at the cyber police station and initiated an investigation.

During the probe, a police team analyzed the Call Detail Records of mobile numbers of suspects and the alleged bank account statements. After the analysis, it was found that the money was transferred to various bank accounts and cash was taken out from a number of ATMs.

After surveillance, a call centre was identified in the Uttam Nagar area and two fraudsters, Prateek and Kuldeep, were apprehended on the spot. On their instance, third accused Saurav Mishra was arrested from his residence.

On interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they used to send a fake link to increase the limit of credit cards and make innocent people click that link to get their credential data. Thereafter, they used to debit the desired amounts from the credit cards of the people and send it into the account of accused Saurav Mishra.

Pertinently, no previous involvement was found against any of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor