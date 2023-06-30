Fake currency notes: RBI lodges FIR against bank managers in K’taka

By IANS | Published: June 30, 2023 10:23 AM 2023-06-30T10:23:33+5:30 2023-06-30T10:25:03+5:30

Bengaluru, June 30 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lodged an FIR against bank managers after detecting ...

Fake currency notes: RBI lodges FIR against bank managers in K’taka | Fake currency notes: RBI lodges FIR against bank managers in K’taka

Fake currency notes: RBI lodges FIR against bank managers in K’taka

Next

Bengaluru, June 30 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lodged an FIR against bank managers after detecting counterfeit notes in the money remitted to it by these banks, police said on Friday.

According to police, 30 fake currency notes of the denomination of Rs 100 have been found and four FIRs lodged in this regard with Halasuru Gate police station.

Found in Udupi, Manipal, Hubballi bank branches and Malleshwaram Branch of Bengaluru, the counterfeit currencies were detected in the money remitted to the RBI by these banks.

RBI Manager Anand had lodged a complaint in this regard against managers of the Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, UBI Bank.

Sources said that the managers of the banks would be issued notice to appear for the inquiry.

More details are yet to emerge in the case.

--IANS

mka/shb

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Malleshwaram branch Malleshwaram branch Reserve Bank Of India The Reserve Bank Of India Former reserve bank of india Central board of reserve bank of india Reserve bank of india governor Finance ministry and reserve bank of india Financial stability report of the reserve bank of india Reserve bank of india's board Deputy governor of reserve bank of india Reserve bank of india's monetary policy committee