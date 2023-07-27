Fake currency notes seized in Guwahati, one held

By IANS | Published: July 27, 2023 03:50 PM 2023-07-27T15:50:11+5:30 2023-07-27T15:55:08+5:30

Guwahati, July 27 Police in Guwahati confiscated fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth about Rs 2 lakhs, officials ...

Fake currency notes seized in Guwahati, one held

Guwahati, July 27 Police in Guwahati confiscated fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth about Rs 2 lakhs, officials said, adding that one person has been apprehended.

The seizure was made in the Garchuk area of the city during an operation based on specific input from informants.

The police claimed to have earlier information about Babul Hussain, who was supposedly in possession of the fake cash notes.

Hussain was apprehended and is currently being questioned since the police believe there may be a wider nexus involved.

On July 7, the Special Task Force of the Assam Police seized FICN near the ISBT bypass in Guwahati and arrested one person in connection.

