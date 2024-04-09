Fake FedEx Courier Scam: Bengaluru Woman Made To Strip on Camera, Loses Rs 15 Lakh

A woman from Bengaluru was forced to strip on camera in a shocking new trurns to the FedEx scam. The famous fake FedEx scam has claimed hundreds over the past few years. The modus operandi of the scamers has been simple so far - they call up an person to inform them that a a courier package in their name has been caught with drugs.

Posing as FedEx courier staff, scamsters create panic situations for the victim by accusing them of being involved in the trade related to money laundering or drug trafficking. After scaring the target victim, they connected them to the fake police officer (another fraudster) and asked them to give their bank details and other financial account details. The victims are forced to make financial transactions with various other accounts on the pretext of verification or fine.

In this shocking case, it is different from all the above cases. According to The Times of India report, the fraudsters allegedly asked a Bengaluru woman lawyer to strip on camera before conning her out of Rs 15 lakh.

The call made by the gang lasted for 36 hours, during which they recorded her nude and blackmailed her into transferring the money. The scammers told her that she had to strip for a narcotics test and then threatened to release her video on the dark web.

The case was reported after the 29-year-old lawyer approached East CEN police and said that the scammers had extorted Rs 15 lakh from her over a call. The incident occurred on April 3, and the call was made by the fraudsters at around 2.15 pm and lasted till 1.15 am on April 5. During this, she was told that a courier in her name had been caught with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).

To this, the first fraudsters asked her to download Skype and get on a video call with someone who claimed to be a CBI officer and identified himself as Abhishek Chauhan. He told her that there was a case of human trafficking, money laundering and identity theft against her. She was made to switch on her camera and take an “oath” that she would not disclose the information to anyone until the investigation was complete.

During the call, the woman was made to transfer Rs 15 lakh to different bank accounts. On April 3, Chauhan allegedly forced the lawyer to strip on camera. She was told that unless she complied, she and her family members would be arrested. The scamster even threatened to kill her family.

The woman later asked to transfer Rs 10 lakh more, failing which her video would be published on the porn site and dark web. Due to this fear, she finally cut the call around 1.15 am on April 5 and lodged a complaint to the police. This case is different from other FedEx courier cases that have troubled police. If you receive such a call, do not disclose any personal details and contact the cyber police immediately.

FedEx has also released statment saying that do not belive in such call and compnay said that they never ask customers for personal information. "Be alert of scamsters pretending to call you from FedEx. FedEx does not call and connect you to law enforcement authorities regarding your shipment. Verify the channels FedEx uses to call customers and protect yourself from shipping frauds. For more tips to protect your safety," said FedEx.