Fake IB officer arrested in job racket scam in Goa: Police

Panaji, April 30 The police in Goa on Saturday arrested a person from Lucknow who posed as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer and duped a person residing in North Goa of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job the complainant's son in the Bureau.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Giri (32) from Uttar Pradesh.

"Abhishek Giri became friendly with the complainant, impersonated himself as an intelligence officer and induced the complainant to pay Rs 7 lakh over the pretext of providing a job to his son in Intelligence Bureau. Further, the accused person absconded in November 2021 and since then was on the run," a statement by the Goa Police said.

The arrest, based on the complaint of the victim Vishant Rajpurohit was carried out after maintaining technical surveillance on the accused's mobile phone.

"Our team simultaneously maintained technical surveillance during which the accused person was found to be changing phone numbers and his place of stay in Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

The accused was eventually arrested from Sarojini Nagar in Lucknow, Goa Police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor