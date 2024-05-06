Fake Masala Scam Busted in Delhi: Police Seize 15 Tonnes of Spurious Spices from Factories in Karawal Nagar, Three Arrested

Masalas, such as turmeric, coriander, cumin, and many more, play a key role in determining the taste and nutritional value of Indian dishes. But what if these spices turn out to be poisonous?

Recently, Hong Kong and Singapore banned the sale of MDH and Everest Food Products after the alleged detection of the carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in several spice mixes, including Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Powder and Curry Powder.

Also Read | India's Everest Fish Curry Masala Contains Ethylene Oxide, Says Singapore's Food Agency.

In the latest report, Delhi Police seized as much as 15 tones of fake coriander powder, turmeric powder and other spices in a recent raid on two factories in the Karawal Nagar area of the National Capital and arrested three people in an alleged fake masala scam.

According to the Times of India report, suspects Dilip Singh (46), Sarfaraj (32) - owners of the units - and Khurseed Malik (42) were supplying these adulterated spices to local markets and vendors in Delhi/NCR for the same price as the original products, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the report, the spices were made using rotten leaves and rice, spoiled millet, wood dust, chillies, acids, and substandard oils. The accused were supplying these counterfeit spices at the same price to local markets and vendors in Delhi/NCR as the original products.

Also Read | MDH, Everest Masala Row: US FDA Gathering Information on Indian Spices After Alleged Cancer-Causing Contamination.

Police received information regarding the involvement of certain manufacturers and shopkeepers in northeast Delhi in the production and sale of adulterated spices under various brands, DCP Paweriya said

"Acting on this information, a team was formed, resulting in raids on May 1. During the operation, Singh was found operating one of the processing units, where he was producing adulterated turmeric using non-edible and banned substances such as spoiled leaves, rice, millets, wood dust, chilli heads, acids, and oils." said the DCP.