India's Everest Fish Curry Masala Contains Ethylene Oxide, Says Singapore's Food Agency

Singapore's Food Agency (SFA) issued a recall of Everest's Fish Curry Masala, a popular Indian spice brand, after detecting elevated levels of ethylene oxide. The SFA highlighted that ethylene oxide, a pesticide not authorized for use in food, was present in the product, despite its potential use in spice sterilization.

"The Singapore Food Agency announced that the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has notified the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to ethylene oxide levels surpassing permissible limits," stated the Singapore Food Agency in a released statement. The importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd, has been instructed by the SFA to initiate a thorough recall of the affected products.

SFA appeals consumers 'not to' consume Everest Masala

While ethylene oxide is commonly employed as a pesticide for fumigating agricultural produce to mitigate microbial contamination, its application in food products is strictly prohibited," clarified the SFA. "However, Singapore's Food Regulations permit the use of ethylene oxide in the sterilization of spices."

The food agency stated that there is no immediate risk involved in consuming food which contains low levels of ethylene oxide. However, it added that long-term exposure to such chemicals can lead to health issues. There is no immediate risk to consumption of food. Therefore, exposure to this substance should be minimised as much as possible, stated the SFA.