Fake news a threat to democracy, need legal frameworks to curb AI-driven deepfakes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Dec 3 Fake news is a threat to democracy, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday, while stressing the need to develop legal frameworks to curb the AI-driven deepfakes in the country.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw shared that the issue regarding social media and fake news is a very serious matter.

“Fake news poses a threat to India’s democracy and emphasised the need for strict action on social media platforms, misinformation and AI-generated deepfakes,” Vaishnaw said.

“The way social media is being used has created certain ecosystems that do not wish to follow the Constitution of India or comply with laws enacted by Parliament,” he added, underlining the “urgent need to take firm action and frame stronger rules”.

Vaishnaw informed that new rules have recently been introduced, including a provision requiring takedown within thirty-six hours.

The law mandates that intermediaries must remove or disable access to content deemed unlawful within 36 hours of receiving "actual knowledge" of it.

A draft rule has also been published for identifying and taking necessary action on AI-generated deepfakes, and consultations on this are currently underway.

The draft amendments propose several obligations for online platforms and content creators, including mandatory labelling, user declaration, and platform verification, among others.

“Issues concerning fake news and social media involve a delicate balance between freedom of speech and the protection of our democracy, and the Government is working with full sensitivity to this balance,” the Minister said.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Digital India initiative has brought about a major transformation and democratised technology, whose positive impacts must be acknowledged.

Even as “social media has also provided a platform to every citizen. Taking all these aspects into account, the government is working to strengthen institutions and the trust that forms the foundation of society,” the Minister said.

