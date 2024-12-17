Fake passport racket: Another contractual staff of Postal Department held in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 17 Another contractual staff of the Postal Department was arrested from West Bengal on Tuesday in connection with arranging fake Indian passports for illegal Bangladeshi residents.

The person arrested has been identified as Taraknath Sen.

Sen is the second contractual staff attached to the Postal Department who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police during the last 48 hours.

On December 15, two people, namely Samaresh Biswas and Deepak Mondal, were arrested in connection with the fake passport racket. Mondal was also a contractual staff of the Postal Department.

Sources from the city police said the consecutive arrests of two contractual staff of the Postal Department have made the hunch stronger that such rackets have developed a network among some insiders in the said department.

An investigation is on to find out whether some permanent employees of the said department were too involved in such rackets.

The investigating officials have already identified several common patterns in the functioning of these rackets involved in arranging fake Indian identity documents for the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Most of these rackets have been operating from villages adjacent to districts having international borders, both land and coastal, with Bangladesh. Recently, Selim Matabbar, a former associate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was arrested at a hotel in the Park Street area in central Kolkata.

The police also recovered a fake Indian passport from his possession. Investigation revealed that Matabbar after illegally crossing the borders managed to get his fake Indian documents from a racket operating from the Indo-Bangladesh bordering district of Nadia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor