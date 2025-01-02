Fake passport racket in Bengal: Arrested accused also linked to job racket

Kolkata, Jan 2 Dhiren Ghosh, the eighth and the last to be arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the fake Indian passport racket operating in West Bengal, was also involved with international job rackets besides making fake Indian identity documents, including passports for the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to the state.

Kolkata Police insiders said that investigation had revealed that Ghosh had two sources of income, the first of which was arranging fake Indian identity documents, including passports, for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators once they stepped into the Indian territory.

The second source of his income was arranging jobs abroad, which included even some European nations for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators willing to pay hefty amounts for those jobs.

City police insiders said that before getting involved in the fake passport racket operating from Behala in the southern outskirts of Kolkata after returning to India, Ghosh had worked for 10 years in Italy as a cook and he had developed links with the key characters of a major international job racket.

He returned to India in 2017 and using his links developed in Italy got involved in the twin trades of arranging fake Indian identity documents including passports for illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and subsequently arranging overseas jobs for some of these infiltrators through that illegal route.

Ghosh had also developed his own network in neighbouring Bangladesh for arranging illegal crossover of borders to overseas job aspirants there.

Since December 15, West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police have arrested seven persons in connection with the fake passport racket.

The investigating officials have identified a pattern in the operations of such rackets engaged in arranging fake Indian passports for the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Any infiltrator illegally crossing over to the Indian territory, contacting the local agents and showing willingness to pay out hefty amounts for getting fake Indian identity documents are first provided with safe shelters at the different villages adjacent to the borders with Bangladesh in the state, both land and coastal.

Thereafter, the agents arrange for fake ration cards for them which are the first step for making other identity documents.

