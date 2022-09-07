Family accuses in-laws of woman's murder in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Sep 7 Family members of a woman on Wednesday accused the in-laws of their daughter's murder in J&K's Bandipora district.

A family living in Markundal village of Hajin area in Bandipora district took to the road and blocked traffic on Hajin-Sumbal road alleging that the in-laws of their daughter, Mehvish living in her husband's home in Panzinara area of Srinagar, had murdered her.

Mehvish died in Srinagar's SMHS hospital this morning.

Police said investigation is on to ascertain the actual cause of the woman's death.

