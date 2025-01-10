Family alleges woman died in Gurugram hospital due to negligence

Gurugram, Jan 10 The family members of a woman, who died last week, allege that she breathed last at the Saksham Health Care hospital here due to negligence of the hospital administration, police said.

The deceased's family has also filed a complaint against the hospital administration at the Kherki Daula police Station for further investigation.

According to the police, the husband of the 30-year-old victim, a resident of Manesar, has alleged that his wife died due to medical negligence.

The police said on Thursday that they received a complaint against Saksham Health Care Hospital located in Sector-83 Manesar but they will forward the case for a preliminary inquiry to the Gurugram health department to get approval for going ahead with their investigation (as is the norm for cases against doctors).

According to the complaint, the deceased's woman husband Manoj Yadav admitted his wife Monika Yadav for delivery around 9 a.m. on January 5.

Doctor Shikha Parashar at Saksham Health Care Hospital performed normal delivery around 2:20 p.m. She delivered a male child on January 5.

"After delivery, she was responding well. The doctors suggested we go home as the medical staff would take care of the patient. At around 6:40 p.m., her condition deteriorated due to bleeding and the doctor failed to control her bleeding and later she died at the hospital," the deceased's husband Manoj told IANS.

He alleged that the hospital administration did not arrange an ambulance on time. They even did not use a blood unit despite being arranged by the family.

"My wife was in immense pain and was begging me to save her. I told doctors that she was in pain, but they said this was normal and she will recover soon. Soon after, she lost consciousness. Doctors then put her in an ambulance and asked me to rush to another hospital as the case was beyond their control," the complaint said.

"She died at the hospital but despite this and to misguide us they shifted my wife to another private hospital, where the hospital management informed us that she died several hours ago," Manoj alleged.

The doctors had initially said the treatment would cost around Rs 80,000 and had charged Rs 50,000 after the delivery, he said.

"We have lodged a complaint with the Kherki Daula police station for Monika's death due to medical negligence and also filed a complaint with the Gurgaon civil surgeon," he added.

When contacted, the hospital administration said that it was a rare case of death.

Despite all possible care and efforts, Monika succumbed on January 5.

"The patient had previously delivered a girl through an operation but the family insisted on normal delivery. We also informed the family about the seriousness of the normal delivery but despite this, they were adamant about normal delivery. After the delivery, she suffered Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) which is severe bleeding after giving birth. The family was briefed on her criticality before delivery," Doctor Shikha Parashar said.

"We have received a complaint against the hospital management and the matter is currently under investigation. We are also waiting for the autopsy report of the deceased. We are also in touch with the health department. Necessary action will be taken based on reports," Virender Khatri, Station House Officer of Kherki Daula Police Station, said.

