Family members of Unnao rape survivor, activists protest outside Delhi HC against Sengar’s bail

New Delhi, Dec 26 The family members of the Unnao rape survivor, along with women’s rights activists, on Friday staged a protest outside the Delhi High Court against the suspension of the sentence of Kuldeep Sengar, who was convicted in the Unnao rape case. The demonstrators raised slogans and expressed anger over the court’s decision to grant him conditional bail.

Protesters gathered near the court premises, holding placards and chanting slogans such as “Peedit rahe asurakshit aur balatkari kare aish? Humein nahi manzoor,” in support of the survivor and demanding strict action against the convicted former MLA. The protesters said the decision had "shaken public faith and sent a wrong message regarding crimes against women".

Speaking to IANS, the survivor’s mother said she still had faith in the justice system and the Supreme Court.

“If the Public Prosecutor stands with me and supports my lawyer, and if the CBI Public Prosecutor also takes a firm stand, there is hope. Honestly, I do not have much faith in the CBI, but I do have faith in the Public Prosecutor. I trust the Supreme Court and will keep knocking on its doors,” she said.

She further added that the bail should be cancelled and demanded the strictest punishment for the guilty.

“Any MLA, irrespective of religion or caste, who commits such a crime against a girl or a minor should be given capital punishment. That is all we want. I believe we will get justice,” she said.

Social activist Yogita Bhayana also criticised the system, stating that the survivor had been failed at multiple levels.

“First, she was raped and then gang-raped by a powerful person. It was not an ordinary criminal, but someone with influence. When a powerful person is involved, the system is often manipulated. It is very unfortunate that someone like Mr Sengar, who was extremely powerful, managed to get relief,” she said.

Bhayana added that activists would continue their fight for justice.

“We are seeking relief, and we should get it. If we do not get relief here, we will approach the Supreme Court,” she said.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the jail sentence of Sengar.

A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar granted him bail, directing him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh along with three sureties of the same amount.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor