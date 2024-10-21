Family of Jammu resident killed in Ganderbal terror attack demands govt job

Jammu, Oct 21 The terror attack by Pakistan-based outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday claimed the lives of seven civilians. Among the victims was Shashi Abrol, a Jammu resident and tunnel designer working on the Gagangir-Sonamarg tunnel project to ensure an all-weather road between Srinagar and Sonamarg.

Shashi Abrol’s family, devastated by the loss, is demanding a government job for his wife, who now faces the burden of supporting their two young children -- a son and a daughter.

His elder brother, Sanjay Abrol, expressed frustration. “We weren’t informed by anyone. We had to gather the information ourselves. The company has asked us to be patient. I spoke to my brother just yesterday. His wife should be given a government job. She has two children to care for,” he told IANS.

The family’s grief is compounded by the lack of official communication. “There is no one left to earn for his family. How will they manage? The company didn’t even inform us about the incident,” lamented another family member.

Shashi’s wife, who was fasting for Karwa Chauth, remains in shock, with their young daughter still unaware of her father’s death. His father, Jagdish Raj Abrol, also expressed anguish: “We spoke to him yesterday at 6 P.M. He was supposed to come home for Diwali, but now there will be no Diwali for us.”

The family, grappling with the tragic loss, has urged the government to take swift action to support Shashi’s widow, ensuring she can provide for their children in the face of this tragedy.

Six construction workers and a doctor were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday night. The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing workers of a private company, who were building a tunnel. Both locals and non-locals were present at the campsite and at least two terrorists opened fire on them.

Intelligence agencies believe that the act of terrorists killing innocent, unarmed civilians is the result of frustration among their handlers across the border after witnessing a largely people-participative and peaceful Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

