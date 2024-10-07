Faridabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Rubber Factory in Haryana (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in Haryana's Faridabad district on the evening of Sunday, October 6. Local residents immediately informed the fire brigade and police upon noticing the blaze. According to reports, 12 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the raging fire.

The incident occurred at the DSL Rubber Company located on Malerna Road in Faridabad. SHO Ajit from Adarsh Nagar police station stated that upon receiving the information, he sent his team to the site. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. In a video shared by news agency PTI, a huge cloud of smoke can be seen rising from the blaze.