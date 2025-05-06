Faridabad Horror: Teen Girl Allegedly Raped in Moving Car; Case Filed

A heinous case of sexual assault has came to light in Faridabad, where 15-year-old-school going girl allegedly got raped by man in a moving car. The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the survivor, a student of Class X, had gone to drop her brother to school, said police.

After dropping him off for school, a girl was abducted by a man in a parked car, police reported. The survivor stated in her complaint that she was repeatedly raped and threatened with death while the man drove. She was then released near her village at school closing time.

Also Read: 5-year-old boy electrocuted while playing outside home in Karnataka's Tumakuru

She reached home and told her family, who reported the incident to police on Sunday. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation is ongoing.