Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

Faridkot (Punjab)[India], March 17 : Faridkot District Court granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister of Punjab Prakash Singh Badal in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

Additional District and Session Judge Rajeev Kalda in his court cancelled the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and former SSP Sukhmandar Singh Maan.

The case dates back to October 14, 2015, when two people were killed when the police allegedly opened fire on a crowd of protestors at Kotkapura.

