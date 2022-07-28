Farmer injured in tiger attack in UP's Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), July 28 A tiger attacked and injured a 55-year-old farmer in his sugarcane field near Maheshpur range forests under south Kheri Forest division in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

Range officer Naresh Pal Singh, said, "The farmer, identified as Harish Chandra, was working in his cane field when the tiger attacked him. On hearing his screams, other farmers working in adjacent fields rushed to help, after which the tiger ran away and hid in the sugarcane fields."

Singh said the injured farmer was rushed to Gola community health centre, where his condition was reported to be out of danger.

Local forest officials and special tiger protection force (STPF) men also rushed to the spot and combed the area.

Singh said that villagers have been advised to be on high alert and work in groups in their fields, if necessary.

