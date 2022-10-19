Farmer killed by big cat in UP's Dudhwa Tiger Reserve area

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 19 The partially eaten body of a farmer has been found in his cane field in Gola area.

The farmer Ramakant had gone to his field and did not return home.

When his family went out in search of him, they found the body, making it clear that he had been attacked and killed by a big cat.

Forest officials, along with Anil Kumar Chauhan, a Bagh mitra, reached the village and they found pugmarks from the spot.

Gola range falls under the social forestry region and it is at a distance of nearly 30 kilometres from the forests of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).

It is noteworthy that three people have been killed in big cat attacks since August 13.

Forest ranger Sanjeev Tiwari said that they have advised the locals to keep the children inside the house and avoid going to the cane fields alone.

"It appears that there is another leopard in the area as the spot where the other incidents were reported are far from this village. We are sensitising the locals and combing the area," he added.

