Farmers Announce Nationwide ‘Rail Roko’ Protest on March 10; More Protestors to Reach Delhi via Train, Bus and Air

Farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has announced announced a nationwide 'Rail Roko' protest on Match 10. This announcement is part of their continued efforts to pressurize the Cental government to repeal the agricultural reforms. He said the plan to march in Delhi remains unchanged. He emphasized that farmers from all corners of the nation will converge on the capital using various modes of transportation, including trains, buses and flights, on March 6.

Despite the ongoing talks between farmer representatives and government officials, the farmers have stood firm on their demands. "Our program to march to Delhi is as it is, we've not stepped back from it. It has been decided that we will increase our strength on the borders," said Dallewal.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal says, "...Our program to march to Delhi is as it is, we've not stepped back from it. It has been decided that we will increase our strength on the borders. On March 6, farmers will come to (Delhi) from all over the country by train,… pic.twitter.com/rRKmkQdlOC — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

On February 29, Haryana Samyukta Kisan Morcha (HSKM) leaders held a meeting in Narwana town of Jind district to mull over the strategy to support ongoing farmers' protests at the Data Singhwala-Khanauri and Shambhu borders between Punjab and Haryana.

Also Read | Dr. Harsh Vardhan Steps Down from Politics After BJP Denies Him Ticket for LS Polls.

Haryana farmers have formed HSKM, which includes the different 18 outfits of the state. The collective took part in the meeting and extended their support and extended their support to the farmer protest.

In the meeting, the leaders jointly resolved to mobilise a large gathering at Ramlila Grounds of Delhi for a mega rally named Kisan mazdoor Mahapanchayat, which is to be held on March 14.